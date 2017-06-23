Al got this email overnight from a listener:

“Well Al , came home this evening; had the grub and everything was normal My wife was acting funny and after a few minutes babbling she managed to tell me that my 20 year old stepdaughter is gay to which I replied ‘what’s the issue? She is still the same. Our Daughter, same love.’ Nothing about her or our feelings for her are any different. My wife has known for a few months and feels she’s let her down as she only just told me this evening. I thought it was because of this week. LGBT PRIDE WEEK. I have no issues no matter what colour, religion, sex or creed - we are all human.

Any ideas how I approach things from here as my stepdaughter was not the one to tell me? Due to a recent dispute we are not really talking! I was also a bit upset when my wife mentioned about not having grandchildren from my stepdaughter, ! A few words were said - i.e. adoption & IVF etc.

So guys where do we go from here? To me nothing is different. How do I be too sensitive or insensitive to this? Any advice will be welcome.”

Al offered advice and recalls his own story: