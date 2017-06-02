Get ready to LOL hard!

Drive/Dance/Walk the dog or just sit back put the tay on and listen to this rip-roaring Cat Laughs Comedy Special from Kilkenny.

Features Alison Spittle and Karl Spain as our team captains for the inaugural 'Never Mind The cat Laughs' Quiz.

There's a lady in the audience who could give birth at any minute!

We have a man who is morto over a very blue bluetooth story!

Plus Longford legends Brave Giant play some stunning live tracks!

 

Of course, there's some sparkling stand-up from our Al. 

Here's a taste:

 

So press play and hope you enjoy!