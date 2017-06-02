Al Porter's Kilkenny Cat Laughs Comedy Special
Drive/Dance/Walk the dog or just sit back put the tay on and listen to this rip-roaring Cat Laughs Comedy Special from Kilkenny.
Features Alison Spittle and Karl Spain as our team captains for the inaugural 'Never Mind The cat Laughs' Quiz.
There's a lady in the audience who could give birth at any minute!
We have a man who is morto over a very blue bluetooth story!
Plus Longford legends Brave Giant play some stunning live tracks!
Music from the amazing @Brave_Giant for @TheAlPorter's 8 Out Of 10 Cat Laughs Special 🙌 @CatLaughsComedy #CatLaughs pic.twitter.com/CEZa2H0oEz— Today FM (@todayfm) June 2, 2017
Of course, there's some sparkling stand-up from our Al.
Here's a taste:
His audience is here and the stage is set! @TheAlPorter's 8 Out Of 10 Cat Laughs Special is underway #CatLaughs @CatLaughsComedy pic.twitter.com/zizu1OMVxt— Today FM (@todayfm) June 2, 2017
So press play and hope you enjoy!