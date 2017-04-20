With one billion people around the world sending over 50 billion messages a day on WhatsApp, chances are you’re in at least one Whatsapp group!

You might have multiple groups for work, home, friends, sports groups...

With messages, videos and photos flying around, some of your best laugh-out-loud moments happen within these online gatherings...

So we want to hear about your Whatsapp group.

What is it called? How many people are in it? What do you talk about? What’s the craziest, funniest, saddest thing that’s happened in it?

Send us your details by filling in the form below:

Loading...

We've already heard from the brilliantly named “Game of Phones” who have 54 members, all of whom are guys. No girls allowed!

The group admin Danny is from Wexford and members are from Athy, Dublin, Letterkenny, Kilmuckridge, Westport, Tramore, Dungarvan and a far afield as Warsaw and Madrid.

They chat about football and rugby games through to what’s happening in the office and the stories from Tinder.

The best part is that some of the guys have never met in person but were added in by various members of the group.

So go on! Spill the beans on your Whatsapp groups, Al wants to know all about them.