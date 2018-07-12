Summer is here and not just in actual terms but the weather is positively glorious!

I have been looking about and checking out some of the best things for you and your family to do in the next coming weeks to fill those school-free hours and ensure that you parents always have an answer when little Roisin says “What are we doing today mam?” Or little Jack dares to utter the words “I’m bored!”

So here are some of my top suggestions of things to do and places to check out over the next few weeks.

Lets start with some of FREE DAYS and outdoor activities while the sun is shining.

Ardgillan Castle:

I only recently went to Ardgillan Castle for the first time, I am ashamed to say and discovered that they have one of the best playgrounds in the country. It is huge with a variety of activities for wobblers right up to the double digits. It has a lot of soft turf ground so parents can relax and not worry about potential scrapes and bruises. And when you have all had your fill of the playground there are 194 acres to explore of woodlands and gardens with picturesque sea views. Plus you can tour the castle and have afternoon tea!

Waterford Greenway:

When the Waterford Greenway opened last year I couldn’t believe how busy it was from day one. Families with all different ages can cycle, walk, jog or run any distance that suits them along this scenic and safe path. If you don’t have your own bikes, don’t worry you can simply rent one! There are lovely spots to stop and have a cuppa my fav is the Coach House

Wells House and Gardens:

I adore Wells House and Gardens in Wexford! There is a reason it won Best Family Day Out two years ago by listeners to Weekend Breakfast on Today FM, there is so much to do. A large outdoor playground built over beach like perfect sand, a fairy trail to follow, the tour of the house itself and a restaurant that serves up very very fresh dishes. They are forever hosting different and engaging activities to keep an eye on their website.

Burren Nature Sanctuary:

Three years ago while we were having a staycation in Galway we just stumbled across the glorious Burren Nature Sanctuary and ended up spending the whole day there. They have a fabulous nature trail with a clever fairy trail along the way. They have loads and loads of well kept farm animals for little ones to learn about. Plus an huge indoor soft play area and an outdoor Burren Challenge adventure play spot with zip wires to try out.

Museum of Country Life:

If you want to head indoors a place I have only recently heard about is the Museum of Country Life in Castlebar Mayo. Admission is free and it is open Tuesday- Saturday 10-5pm. There the whole family can learn about what life was like in Ireland through the ages, kids can dress up in period costumes and try their hands at ancient crafts. All sounds great to me and I hope to get there with my daughter this summer.

W5:

One of the best places I have been to is W5 in Belfast. The interactive discovery centre has everything in fact I think you need more than one day to try out all their exhibits and experiments as there are over 250 of them! It has 6 theme areas from discovery, spacebase and Climbit a really unique multi storey climbing structure which is a cross between a maze and a jungle gym and is for the super brave!

Hope you have great adventures this summer and happy summer days to all!

Join Alison Curtis for Weekend Breakfast

Saturday 8-11am

Sundays 9-11am