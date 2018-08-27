#FrancisBants

The weekend - which was packed full of traffic restrictions, tailbacks and traffic jams - provided some brilliant moments. From selfies to packed lunches, here are the highlights:

Papal Selfie

12 year old Alison Nevil from Swords was brought along to Croke Park as a representative of the Traveller community. As she met the Pope, she took a once in a lifetime chance to get a selfie with the man himself. 

"Gracias, Father"

When Pope Francis kissed this woman’s baby, there was only one thing she knew to say

Packed Lunches 

Is that Northern Irish Tayto?!

Has The Curse Been Lifted?

Everyone is asking the same question after Pope Francis signed a Mayo jersey dyring his visit to Knock!

Potholes

Listener Anthony McNulty sent this in: