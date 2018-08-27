The weekend - which was packed full of traffic restrictions, tailbacks and traffic jams - provided some brilliant moments. From selfies to packed lunches, here are the highlights:

Papal Selfie

12 year old Alison Nevil from Swords was brought along to Croke Park as a representative of the Traveller community. As she met the Pope, she took a once in a lifetime chance to get a selfie with the man himself.

The first ever Pope selfie in Ireland. pic.twitter.com/dnhmIoVj6e — Mark Simpson (@BBCMarkSimpson) August 26, 2018

"Gracias, Father"

When Pope Francis kissed this woman’s baby, there was only one thing she knew to say

Packed Lunches

Is that Northern Irish Tayto?!

"Well that's the lunch sorted." Packed lunches for hundreds of Gardaí being prepared at Store Street Garda Station ahead of the Papal Visit. #PopeInIreland #PápaInÉirinn#festivaloffamilies pic.twitter.com/JsOX5q8j9r — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 25, 2018

Has The Curse Been Lifted?

Everyone is asking the same question after Pope Francis signed a Mayo jersey dyring his visit to Knock!

Someone got the Pope to sign a Mayo jersey in Knock. Is this the end of the curse? 😂😂 #MayoForPsalm pic.twitter.com/QzhK1gTeRP — Dublin GAA Fans (@DubsGAAFans) August 26, 2018

Potholes

Listener Anthony McNulty sent this in: