Poor aul Shay Healy. A few weeks ago, he was so upset that someone took the Eurovision Trophy he won for writing Johnny Logan’s What’s Another Year, he posted a very angry on message on Facebook that read;

“Some low-down, dirty rotten low-life thug, some audacious, irreverent, disrespectful and rude asshole, has stolen my Eurovision Trophy.”

Oof.

However, over the weekend he actually found the trophy...on the shelf where it’s meant to be. It had been hidden behind some frog effigies (LOL).

Double oof.

Naturally, he felt very silly after, but who hasn’t made a silly mistake before? Nobody, is the answer. Here are some of your “I just felt a bit silly” moments.

“Hi Paula. I was locked in the gym for an hour during a break at school. None of my friends were answering their phones. I just sat in there for a while until I finally managed to get a hold of a classmate. She came and just pushed the door open. I had been pulling on it the whole time. I then had to explain to everyone I had tried to ring what I had done and I have yet to live this down.” - Emma

“ Morning! I was cleaning out a pepper shaker and decided it would be a good idea to blow in it to get the pepper residue out. It was not. I couldn't see properly for 3 days afterwards.” – Dara, Cork

“A few years ago I was working in a local pub where my friend’s nanny and family were having a great day, until the nanny who was very old at the time took a bad turn. There was huge panic as we all thought she was dead. I called an ambulance which arrived just as my shift finished. I headed off to meet some of my friends who were out having a few pints. I told everyone the story of what happened, and like every local village it spread like wildfire. To my disbelief later that night I found out she was still alive and lived for a good few years after that everyone had a great laugh at my expense. Unless I see someone getting dropped into a grave now I don't open my mouth. I felt so silly!” Jayo in Waterford

“I paid thousands for my university tuition fees, but I don't even attend my lectures.”

“I went to see one of my school friends bands play live, and at the end of the set it went quite quiet. So I decided it'd be hilarious to Boo them off which my friend thought was hilarious. The crowd didn’t though, and I was literally thrown out the door. Felt like an awful fool.”

“Hey Paula, I once spent 4 or 5 hours at a festival going around looking for my backpack only for it to be on my back. The shame!”

“Last week I was stuck in traffic for what seemed like ages before I realised I was in a taxi rank.”

“I was in a clothes shop a few years ago. The shop was quiet and I went into a changing room and pulled the curtain to try on a pair of jeans...however I lost my balance and toppled out through the curtain and landed with a thud on the floor with the jeans down by my knees in front of the girl that worked in the shop. Not sure if she got a bigger shock from my surprise appearance or my Batman boxer shorts.”

“Spilled hot coffee all over myself by checking the time on my wrist watch.”

“When I was small I threw a golf ball against a concrete wall. I had a lump on my forehead for a week” – JD in Cork

“I was in a nightclub when this guy came walking towards me so I went to one side to pass him but he went the same way. I tried again but the same thing happened...then a girl came over and told me that's a mirror!!

“Hi Paula. On the very first day of our holidays I asked the bar man was that his mother working behind the bar with him. He answered me back with a strange look and said no...that’s my wife.” - Paddy

“At the airport - I took out my laptop from my bag to get it scanned at the security check. Forgot to get it back. I realised it when I landed.”

“Sent an email to my boss saying I know she is busy but...spellchecker corrected it to busty. Dying.”

“Paula, I tried to jump a gate to get into a park but my shoelace got caught on the gate spike. I was left dangling 6 feet in the air. Needless to say my friends laughed so hard and they left me there.” - John from Cork'

“Gave myself a black eye with a sweeping brush when I was trying to do the baton with it. It was in work and everyone laughed, sadface.” – AJ, Dublin”

“I fell off stage during my main oration in a performance of A Tale of 2 Cities. I got a standing ovation when I got back on stage.” Brian in Dublin

“My mother-in-law’s baby tortoise bit my finger and took a nice chunk out of it. Had to go to the hospital to get a tetanus injection felt like a right eejit!” – Paul, Dublin'

“Jumped on a bus on Oxford street years ago and stood on the edge. My wrap around skirt promptly came off. Left me standing in my knickers on a busy London bus. The shame!” - Grainne