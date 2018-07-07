An Post has delivered its first ever parcel by a drone nicknamed 'Postman Padraig'.

The company says it's very early days but they're hoping the successful delivery will help services in rural areas.

The first delivery was to a customer in a lighthouse in Clare Island in county Mayo.

The journey took eleven minutes and used a standard drone with a small space to fit a package in.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">FIRST FLIGHT An Post has just carried out Ireland’s first ever autonomous parcel delivery from mainland to island using a drone. Just after 3.30pm on Thursday we delivered a parcel by drone from Roonagh Pier in Mayo to Clare Island <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DeliveringTheFuture?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DeliveringTheFuture</a> <a href="https://t.co/rBX7WYHI8p">pic.twitter.com/rBX7WYHI8p</a></p>— An Post (@Postvox) <a href="https://twitter.com/Postvox/status/1015226807266799616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 6, 2018</a></blockquote>

