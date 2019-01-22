A Travelodge was destroyed in Liverpool yesterday afternoon, when a digger was driven into the front of the hotel.

The building was due to open to customers soon, however that has now been delayed after a construction worker drove a JCB into the lobby of the hotel, after he was apparently unpaid for work her had carried out on the premises.

Videos from the carnage show the digger driving up the steps and inside the lobby, breaking walls and windows along the way.

The man behind the wheel of the machine was said to be an ex-construction worker who was owed £600 for a job he had carried out at the hotel.

In a statement, Merseyside Police said “A report was received shortly before 3pm that the digger was being driven into the entrance of the Travelodge building in the Liverpool Innovation Park.”