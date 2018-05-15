Animal Impressions... On a Violin?
YouTuber Sebastiaan Kulwanowski has made a video showing how versatile a violin can be.
He uses it to do some pretty convincing animal impressions, including a cow, a seagull, a donkey, and an elephant!
