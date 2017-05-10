Harry Styles has come a long since his days in One Direction!

He's getting ready for the release of his brand new movie 'Dunkirk' which tells the story of the battle during World War 2.

Not only that, but his debut solo album also due out this summer and if his first single 'Sign of the Times' is anything to go by, it should be epic.

This morning Apple Music released the trailer for their exclusive documentary, which goes behind the scenes with Harry has he dives into the world of solo music.

Bring on the album!