Zachary William gave the performance of his life while a surgical team operated on his brain.

Last September, the 29 year old was driving when he, all of a sudden, lost the ability to speak. His girlfriend, Annie McGlynn, drove him straight to the nearest emergency room. With in minutes, Zachary was was diagnosed with a brain tumour and within hours he was on the operating table.

Not long into the six-our surgery, Zachary was woken up by doctors and told that he needed to sing to help the surgeons avoid the area of the brain that controls speech.

Dermot & Dave spoke to him this morning as he recalled what was going through his mind as he lay awake while doctors operated on his brain:

Zachary has since written a song about his experience. Take a look at the inspirational video for 'Meant To Live'