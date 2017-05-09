Holly was born with such a thick head of hair that it showed up in her ultrasound scan.

Her Mother Natasha from Kent in the UK said that people are always commenting on her daughter's luscious locks.

She said they were prepared after being told she would have a bit of hair at her scan but it was still a shock when the baby was born, especially when they compared her to other new born babies.

Holly's hair hasn't stopped growing since she was born.

We bow down to that amazing hair-do!