On this week's Sunday Business Show, Conall was joined by the Founder of Bakers and Cakers, Mary Toner.

Bakers and Cakers is an online market place connecting the bakers of amazing cakes with those who want to buy them.

Mary was one of 14 Finalists competing in this years AIB Start Up Academy.

While Mary herself used to make cakes and cupcakes she soon switched her business after she noticed that many customers were looking for references for certain types of bakers and so too many bakers were looking for more customers.

Despite the running a busy business, she was still kind enough to bring Team SBS an absolutely delicious batch of freshly made and DELICIOUS cakes to try for themselves.

While baking may still be regarded as a "cottage industry" Mary told Conall that the industry itself here in Ireland is worth an estimated €64 million.

She also noted that Bakers and Cakers also provides suppliers with a much needed online presence, which up to 70% of bakers in Ireland do not have.

To find out more about this great business listen to the podcast bellow and check out their website on: http://blog.bakersandcakers.com/