Linda Thomas (ex Google and Pure Results Bootcamp co-founder) and Liz Dwyer (Entrepreneur and Journalist) are co-hosting a two day immersive PR and Branding workshop on August 17th and 18th in Dublin. They`ll be providing a practical course to SMEs on how to create their own PR, cut through the media clutter and become their own brand advocates. Through their combined business experiencce (25 years!), the idea is to empower, educate and help businesses who don`t have big budgets for agencies to make waves with the media.

Check out all the dates for their courses on the website here:

www.prbrandlab.com

Listen back to find out more!