As you might know by now, Hector makes an appearance in Ed Sheeran's video for Galway Girl. The scene features Hector & Tommy Tiernan in a snug in the toilets of a local Galway pub when they are RUDELY interrupted by Ed!

Last Sunday, Hector let the listeners of Hector's Sunday Sitting Room in on all the goss from the day of filming. One such gem was this outtake;

From the first phone call from a production company in the USA to having a laugh with Saoirse Ronan in a Galway pub, have a listen to what really went on that night here with our Hector;

Check out the final edit below of Galway Girl & make sure you tune into Hector's Sunday Sitting Room every Sunday afternoon from 4-7pm.