Did the Beyoncé wax work makers ever even see a picture of Beyoncé?

A wax figure of the singer is on display in Orlando and fans have taken to Twitter to say that it looks nothing like the star.

And they have a point in fairness.

Why does this Beyoncé wax figure look like Lindsay Lohan if she were an Instagram model pic.twitter.com/K1wjhiy26E — Horace (@gaycourtjester) July 19, 2017

Us: Where's the Beyoncé wax figure?



Madame Tussaud's: pic.twitter.com/68CqmIEZcg — Nation State of Mind (@OmowaleAfrika) July 19, 2017

Me still looking for the real Beyonce wax figure cause this ain't it. pic.twitter.com/1jrseGp81A — Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) July 19, 2017

Fans are angry that the wax figure is missing some curves and the skin colour is way off.