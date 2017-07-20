Beyoncé Wax Work Looks Nothing Like Beyoncé
Did the Beyoncé wax work makers ever even see a picture of Beyoncé?
A wax figure of the singer is on display in Orlando and fans have taken to Twitter to say that it looks nothing like the star.
And they have a point in fairness.
Why does this Beyoncé wax figure look like Lindsay Lohan if she were an Instagram model pic.twitter.com/K1wjhiy26E— Horace (@gaycourtjester) July 19, 2017
Us: Where's the Beyoncé wax figure?— Nation State of Mind (@OmowaleAfrika) July 19, 2017
Madame Tussaud's: pic.twitter.com/68CqmIEZcg
Me still looking for the real Beyonce wax figure cause this ain't it. pic.twitter.com/1jrseGp81A— Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) July 19, 2017
Fans are angry that the wax figure is missing some curves and the skin colour is way off.
Ya'll they really made Beyonce's official wax figure some thick necked white country singer!!!! pic.twitter.com/MKuvB9uAJo— Billy Bang On iTunes (@DjChubbESwagg) July 18, 2017