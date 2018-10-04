During the week, I was on the phone to a friend and she used a very Irish phrase. Although I had never heard the phrase before, I knew exactly what she meant. We were talking about a particularly jammy person who always seems to land on their feet, and the phrase "If she fell out the window, she'd go up" was used.

The Early Breakfast listeners were on hand to expand my list of weird and wonderful Irish phrases and here's some of the gems that came in:

When faced with a particularly difficult task - "Tis like trying to put knickers on a spider"

The house was so small you couldn’t swing a cat. Paudie

If he dropped a euro he'd pick up a tenner

If work was in the bed he'd sleep on the floor. Niall

Morning Pamela, if he fell in to shite he would come out smelling of roses. Ruairi

Pamela here's one we use... He's that mean he'd peel an orange in his pocket. Paddy from Naas

For every mile of road there's two miles of ditches. Heard this Irish phrase a couple of years ago. Basically means two sides to every story. Richie

Hi Pamela, my father would say "you're so lazy you wouldn’t catch a cold," have a good one. Padraig

Pamela one phrase I use is, when someone asks "hows the form?" Answer "Dont know, haven't filled it out yet"

Shy but willing like a cat in a Creamery! Aidan in Youghal

My mam had two: "Ya woundn't be well when you are sick" and my favorite "take that ice cream out of the freezer and let it cool down." Pamela

You're about as useful as wing mirrors on a submarine. Joe

You're as handy as a candle on a motorbike

Good morning Pamela, when running late I've been known to say "Drive her like your late for mass." Welcome to the Early Breakfast club by the way! Darragh

He's like a pig looking into a clock. Someone who hasn't a clue Gerry

Someone observant - "You'd see a fly winking in a bush" Trevor