Where can one buy a Blake or a Ryan?

Seriously, someone who is so suited to you that it makes the rest of the world sick with jealousy but also delighted for your happiness.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds claimed the title 'Couples Goals' a long time ago and they've retained their respective crowns ever since.

Last night, at the Met Gala, they didn't miss a chance to make the entire internet go "Awwwwww you guuuuuuys."

The insanely popular Humans of New York social media account was covering the event and stopped the couple to ask them a question.

This is Ryan's response, and we can't even.

“She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person. I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn’t want to remember. She made me remember the good times.”