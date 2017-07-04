Thanks so much to so many of you getting involved to help our listener today.

A got in contact to ask all you guys to recommend books that could help her friend.

Here's just a small selection of the wonderful suggestions by you:

The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter is a book about the nature of friendship and love. Your friend might just want a friend, not advice.

Slash from guns n roses book is a great read and he is very honest about his addiction and his road to recovery'

The Power Of Now - Eckhart Tolle

Joys Of The Joy' Written by an Irish guy Gary Cunningham, about experience of getting locked up in mount joy for stupid crimes. Being addicted and being a dick head (his words) how being locked up made him a better person and the man he is today. A great Irish success story! Well worth a read.

Rachel's Holiday by Marian Keyes. Funny fiction that goes into the psychology of addiction a little . Lots of lols in it.

Al everyone should read Maureen Gaffney- Flourishing. Excellent positive read.

I've got past prescription painkillers- opiates dependancy.

Openness and honesty is key.

Youtube clips of Eckart Tolle.

Present moment awareness.