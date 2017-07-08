"I spent a little time in foster care. It's part of the reason I brought a lot of songs from the past into this playlist. Music was my anchor. It reminds me of good times as well."

Brian Deady is not just one of Ireland's most intriguing musical talents, the Cork-raised singer-songwriter is also a musician who has lived through some difficult times, the evidence of which is drip-fed through the lyrics of his powerful debut album Non-Fiction, which blends soul and pop to compelling effect.

Brian leans on music in bad times and good. "Roy Orbison reminds me of good times," he said, "and the power of being able to share loneliness or whatever is going on inside. And his voice is unparalleled. He was cool too."

It wasn't just Orbison who got the nod for Brian's playlist. His was an eclectic list which spiralled through dance music, soul, and even a dose of hip-hop. So: Dr Dre, Ultravox and Emmy Lou Harris on a playlist together? Why not!

Listen to the show in full below:

Brian Deady's Playlist

1. Dr Dre 'Nuthin' But a G Thang'

2. The Prodigy 'Out of Space'

3. Roy Orbison 'Blue Bayou'

4. Father John Misty 'Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings'

5. Ultravox 'Vienna'

6. Emmy Lou Harris 'Wrecking Ball'

7. Brian Deady 'Get on My Knees'

8. Randy Newman 'I think it's going to Rain Today'

9. Ry Cooder 'Jesus on the Mainline'

10. Future Islands 'Grease'