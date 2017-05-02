Brigthen Up My Life - The Stunning
Theeeey're back!
It's been 24 years since we've had original music from The Stunning and we are very excited for this.
'Brighten Up My Life' marks the band's thirty year anniversary as well as a distinct change in sound. This glam-rock style is reminiscent of Muse & Arctic Monkeys, among others.
With a new album also on the way, the lads are taking to the road on tour. You can catch them on the following dates:
Thank you to @TheStunningBand and @stevethewall for exclusive first play on Irish radio of their new tune! So good! https://t.co/Bh96OtFEmu— Dermot Whelan (@DermotTodayFM) May 2, 2017