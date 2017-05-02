Theeeey're back!

It's been 24 years since we've had original music from The Stunning and we are very excited for this.

'Brighten Up My Life' marks the band's thirty year anniversary as well as a distinct change in sound. This glam-rock style is reminiscent of Muse & Arctic Monkeys, among others. 

With a new album also on the way, the lads are taking to the road on tour. You can catch them on the following dates:

May 26th                  St. Lukes Church, Cork (Steve & Joe acoustic)
June 3rd                   Boston Irish Festival. USA
June 16th                 Doolin Folk Festival
July 27th                  Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin
Aug 26th                  Mungret Music Festival, Co. Limerick
 
For more info on the single, the album and any other upcoming gigs, head over to their Facebook or Twitter.