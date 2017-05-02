Theeeey're back!

It's been 24 years since we've had original music from The Stunning and we are very excited for this.

via GIPHY

'Brighten Up My Life' marks the band's thirty year anniversary as well as a distinct change in sound. This glam-rock style is reminiscent of Muse & Arctic Monkeys, among others.

With a new album also on the way, the lads are taking to the road on tour. You can catch them on the following dates:

May 26 th St. Lukes Church, Cork (Steve & Joe acoustic)

June 3 rd Boston Irish Festival. USA

June 16 th Doolin Folk Festival

July 27 th Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin

Aug 26 th Mungret Music Festival, Co. Limerick

For more info on the single, the album and any other upcoming gigs, head over to their Facebook or Twitter