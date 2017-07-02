Business Behind The Brand - C & C Group
On this week's Sunday Business Show, Conall was joined by David Holohan from Merrion Capital to take a look at the business behind the brand of Irish drink manufactures C&C Group.
C&C Group are the company behind drink brands such as Bulmers and Club Orange.
Business was flying high for C&C back in 2004 when shares were at an all time high going for €13.50 per share.
The company has since suffered with shares now down to only €3.20.
This downturn may have come from some bad investments and decisions such as taking on major drink manufactures Coca Cola and Pepsi by producing their own version of C&C Cola.
To find out more about the business listen back to the podcast below.