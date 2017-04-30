Business Behind The Brand - LVMH
On this week's Sunday Business Show, Conall was joined for the first time by Sarah Quirke from Goodbody Stockbrokers.
Sarah is a new addition to the Team SBS brand of business examiners and she took a look at the business behind the brand of LVMH.
For those who don't know it LVMH is a multinational luxury goods business owned by French Billionaire Bernard Arnaul.
The company was in the news this week as it is buying a stake in the fashion brand Christian Dior for €12 billion.
The combination of the fashion brand and luxury goods giant will have a huge impact on the business.
So is LVMH the place to invest?
Check out the podcast below to find out...