This week on the Sunday Business Show David Holohan from Merrion Capital joined Conall to take a look at the business behind the brand of Liberty Global, the company which owns Virgin Media.

Along with being a telecommunications and television company, Liberty Global are also the largest broadband internet service provider outside the US.

With television changing more and more everyday, David noted that the company may begin to focus more on the internet side of their business.

So is Liberty Global one to watch?

Listen back to the podcast to find out...