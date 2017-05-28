On today's Sunday Business Show, Bernard Swords from Goodbody Stockbrokers joined Conall in the studio to take a look at the business behind the popular car brand, Mercedes-Benz.

Bernard told listeners that shares of the brand's German mother company company, Daimler AG have been falling, going from 93 down to 65.

He noted that this has been happening to shares in most motor companies due to a variety of reasons but also said he expected it to rise once again in the near future.

To find out more about the brand listen back to the podcast bellow.