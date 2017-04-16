For this week's Business Behind The Brand, David Holohan of Merrion Capital joined Conall to take a look at the business of famous Danish jewellery manufacturer, Pandora.

Many know Pandora for their customizable charm bracelets and designer rings, which are very popular here in Ireland.

David noted that the company has been doing well since it was founded by a Danish husband and wife in 1982.

The couple sourced cheaper materials from Thailand and grew the jewelers into a very profitable business.

The family has since exited and now no more than 5% is owned by any one share holder.

So is it a hidden gem for investment?

Listen to the podcast below to find out...