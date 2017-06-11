On this week’s Sunday Business Chow, Sarah Quirke from Goodbody Stockbrokers joined Conall in the studio to take a look at the business behind the brand of TK Maxx.

While other retail stores may be struggling at the moment, TK Maxx is continuing its success as customers flock to stores located throughout the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and a number of other countries.

The business buys excess stock and sells at a discount.

With consumers always on the lookout for an excellent deal, Sarah described the business plan as a “treasure hunt experience”.

She also noted that while shares in the company fell slightly earlier in the year they are now back on the rise, so it might be the perfect time to buy.