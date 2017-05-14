For this week's Business Behind The Brand, Conall was joined by Team SBS regular, Aidan Donnelly from Davy Stockbrokers to take a look as TaylorMade Golf.

TaylorMade Golf is a well known American company, which produced golf equipment.

Aidan noted that the company was in the news this week following the decision of Adidas to sell the branch to KPS Capital Partners for $425 million .

Earlier in the week the company had also announced the signing of Rory McIlroy to a long-term endorsement deal.