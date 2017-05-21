Maria Dickenson from Dubray Books was back on the Sunday Business Show this week, to reveal the business book of the month.

Her choice for this month was "Tools of Titans" Tim Ferriss an American author, entrepreneur and very popular podcaster.

Ferriss has written a number of self-help books on the "4-hour" theme, some of which have appeared on the New York Times Wall Street Journal, and USA Today bestseller lists, starting with The 4-Hour Workweek .

The book was a popular choice as both Jamie Heaslip agreed that he was looking forward to reading it and previous guests GYM + COFFEE also had it on their reading list.