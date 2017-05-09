Ever heard of a guy called Tommy Edison? No? Well let us introduce you to easily the happiest person we've ever come across.

With almost 50,000,000 views, Tommy is a YouTube King. He rose to fame when he started uploading movie reviews a few years ago. Why were so many people interested? Because he's blind.

Tommy was born with an underdeveloped optic never and has never had vision. Determined it would never hold him back, he worked as a radio presenter and traffic reporter before fulfilling his dream of become a film critic.

How does he do it? Dermot & Dave spoke to him this morning to ask just that!

Tommy found that as much as people loved his movie reviews, the anonymity of the internet led them to ask questions about his life that they wouldn't necessarily ask in person. For example, can he draw? What does he dream? How do you use a computer? And our favourite, can he feel people staring at him?

