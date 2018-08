Sothebys in California made records this weekend when a car that was originally bought for the equivalent of €130,000 back in the 60s sold for €43 million.

The 1962 Ferrari GTO is one of only 36 that were made back in the early sixties.

It is the highest price paid at an auction for a car.

Here is what 43 million looks like in a mechanically propelled vehicle.

A fancy video was put up to go along the sale: