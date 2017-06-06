Saint Sister are a Dublin/Derry/Belfast based duo who formed in November 2014.

Their music draws from early Celtic harp traditions, 60s folk and electric pop to create 'atmosfolk' - a mix of soulful vocal harmonies, dreamy synth and electro-acoustic harp.

Following two sold out headline shows in Dublin, Morgan and Gemma will play their first headline Irish tour in November. To keep up to date on all the amazing things they have coming up, head over to their Facebook or Twitter.