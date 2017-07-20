Star of Raw, Ripper Street and now The Great Gatsby at The Gate, the pocket rocket and very sound Charlene McKenna joined us as our Celeb to take on our Pleb Andy in our controversial quiz!

She first told Al all about her latest part as Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby.

It's an immersive theatre experience where the audience are also taking part.

Of course Charlene and the rest of the cast have to stay in character ...even when they're being asked for selfies!

Find out more here about Charlene and her latest role