On today's Sunday Business Show (which happened to be on Father's Day) Conall was joined by the lovel couple Stephen May and Jennifer Bourke, Co Founders of The Daddy Bag.

The Daddy Bag has been described as the ultimate Daddy accessory, changing up the Nappy Bag game for fathers everywhere.

Stephen told Conall how it can be very hard to find a nappy bag, which isn't pink, frilly and covered with hearts and butterflies!

They may look cute on Mams but Daddy Bags are much more in Tune with Dads Style.

Stephen and Jennifer started this business just a few months back but are already getting a great response to their Black and Camouflage design.

They also plan on adding more colours and styles to the Range very soon.

Find out more about the business by listening back to the podcast and checking out their website via the following link: https://www.thedaddybag.com/