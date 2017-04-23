A new platform has been officially launched which will change the way we lend and borrow money between social circles and business customers forever.

Flender, a new and unique peer-to-peer finance platform was officially launched at a Regus Business Community event at its centre in Ballsbridge, Dublin on Thursday, April 6th.

It is the first platform in both Ireland and the UK to formalise the existing lending market between family and friends.

On this week's Sunday Business Show, Conall was joined by Flender Co-Founder, Oli Cavanagh who informed him that "the size of the market, lending between friends and families is estimated to be worth over €3 billion per year.

Flender - Unique Social Peer to Peer Finance from Flender - Social Lending Network on Vimeo.

Flender provides a new platform to the peer-to-peer lending market where businesses can raise finance through their existing customer-base and networks.

Oli told Conall that a number of Irish businesses have reached out to their customers and contacts asking for anything from €20,000 to €100,000 in crowd-funding finance through Flender.

To find out more about Flender and their new way of loaning and borrowing check out their website on: https://www.flender.ie/



