Fair to say it was a big weekend for Cher.

The singer turned 71 this weekend, and she was also awarded Billboard's Icon Award.

To mark the occassion Cher took to the stage and belted out "Believe" and "If I Could Turn Back Time."

Cher says her success is mostly down to luck and "a little bit of something else."

We also discovered that the 71 year old can hold a plank for five minutes.

What. A. Legend.