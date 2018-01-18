Chris Hemsworth is a busy man, when he’s not saving the world as Thor, he is a Daddy to 3 year old twin boys Tristan and Sasha and a 5 year old girl, India-Rose.

And when he was on The Tonight Show he told host Jimmy Fallon about the lengths one of his sons went to just to get to the Treats Cupboard.

His son scales this enormous double fridge like he’s using a climbing wall – and manages to get to the cupboard above and open it! He’s obviously passed on his super strength to his kids.

You can scroll to about 3 mins in for the Mini Thor scaling the fridge.

We didn't scroll we watched the whole video...it's Chris Hemsworth lads!