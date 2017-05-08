Chris Rock Is Coming To Ireland In September
Happy days, Chris Rock is coming to Ireland in September!
The US comedian will bring his Total Blackout tour to the 3Arena in Dublin on September 30th.
It's the first time Chris has done a global tour in nine years.
Just announced! @chrisrock will bring the #TotalBlackOutTour to @3arenadublin Sat 30 September!— MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) May 8, 2017
Tickets on sale Friday @TicketmasterIre pic.twitter.com/YMegrUTqgz
Tickets are on sale this Friday from usual outlets and are priced starting at €61.50