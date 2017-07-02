Joao Reginatoo, Director of Circle European Product and Operations joined Conall on this week's Sunday Business Show.

Circle is a social payment app, which is changing the way we send, receive and request money.

The company, whose European Headquarters is based in Dublin, recently announced the removal of all charges on cross border currency transfer service.

Rent is due tomorrow! Tag someone who owes you and then make it rain all over your landlord's head. #swag #sayingswagisstillcoolright? pic.twitter.com/qui7ALrLEI — Circle (@circlepay) June 30, 2017

Circle has received some serious investments in recent months, including a $136m investment from Facebook’s investor Jim Breyer along with Goldman Sachs investment, partnerships with Barclays and the UK Government.

Over $1billion has been transferred via the app over the past 12 months and Joao also noted that the app entered the top 20 in the app charts in the UK last month.

