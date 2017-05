Colin appeared on Ellen’s Celebrity Confession segment, and detailed his first love scene in an American film.

He revealed some delicate manscaping issues.

Colin said that he approached the director Joel Schumacher about what he described as his “retro bush” and the director told him to head to the make up department who gave him a beard trimmer.

Colin Farrell crouched over a bin doing his manscaping...there’s an image for the ages: