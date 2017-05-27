We've a jam-packed show for you this week on Neil's Sunday Best and it all kicks off from 11am tomorrow!

The brilliant Joe Donnelly is in the hot seat for Neil this week, and he's got two hours of the latest news, sport and entertainment...and of course some brilliant tracks to boot.

This week, Kate Shanahan from DIT will be live in studio with her take on the stories making the Sunday papers and our resident agony aunt, Niamh Fitzpatrick will be live in studio to address two issues which were sent in to problem@todayfm.com.

We'll also be meeting two men from Poland who decided to make the move to Ireland and John Maguire will be telling us why Adam Sandler received a four minute standing ovation at Cannes.

All that and the latest from the sports pages, Gearoid Farrelly's weekly guide, plus a chance to win an exclusive Neil Sunday Best t-shirt with thanks to Hairy Baby.

Tune in from 11!