Gordon Hickey recently opened a coffee shop in an actual freight container on Thomas Street.

Not long he was passing the popular area, right in front of St. James Gate, when he noticed that there was a lot of space being unused.

In his previous career Gordon worked on a medical TV show in which featured a medical clinic that was set in a container.

After noticing the amount of free space on Thomas Street he then got in touch with The Digital Hub with his plan to open a cafe in a freight container, which has proved to be a major hit.

They serve top quality Cloud Picker specialty coffee and have an amazing view at their very popular location.