Will Sliney is a Ballycotton based comic book artist and was inspired by his own creations to devise this brilliant wedding invite.

Will is a Cork legend who has illustrated for Fearless Defenders, Wolverine, Spiderman, and even written and drawn his own graphic novel Celtic Warrior: The Legend of Cú Chulainn.

He proposed to Laura in 2015 and ties the knot this June.

It's unclear yet whether he'll be dressing up as the webbed superhero, but he assures us he'll defo be wearing his Spidey jocks!