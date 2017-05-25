Tony Maloney from Youghal in Cork and is 60 years old.

However Tony has only been able to read and write for the last seven years.

Tony says he was ashamed of the fact that for the majority of his life he couldn't read or write.

After watching his sons working away on computers one day, Tony decided to do a course in computer studies.

It was during this course that his instructor realised Tony had some literacy problems and she encouraged him to work one-on-one with her to improve his standard.

After the initial first few months Tony continued working with a group six hours every week for about five years.

At the end of that five year period Tony went on to do 11 subjects in the Junior Cert.

Tony has since been diagnosed with dyslexia which has helped him deal with the shame he felt about his lack of ability.

Getting that diagnosis has made him realise that it wasn't his fault and he looks at things differently now.

Tony is now a literacy ambassador for the National Adult Literacy Agency and has learned to take things at his own pace.

Fair play Tony!