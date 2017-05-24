A group of Cork teenagers have come together to create a song encouraging people to speak out and seek help if they are struggling with mental health issues.

The teens are all part of the Mayfield Local Drugs and Alcohol Task Force Project..

They wanted to do something about teenage bullying and suicide, so they got together to record, "Reach Out."

Trisha Sexton, 14, Paul Woods, 17, and Shane Keane, 20 wrote the rap and made the amazing video.

Hats off to them, it's a brilliant campaign.