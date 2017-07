A Garda terrorist training exercise is happening in Dublin’s Docklands now, with locals urged to stay away.



The exercise is to test how various Garda units respond to a coordinated terrorist attack and will close the Docklands Station.



The operation involves a fake stabbing and hostage situation.

Have a look at some videos from the scene

"Victims " scream for help in terrorist training exercise pic.twitter.com/e0cwgicDal — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) July 14, 2017

Armed support unit arrive for terrorist exercise @GardaTraffic pic.twitter.com/42aR97LPxX — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) July 14, 2017