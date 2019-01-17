Couple Set Up Instagram To Show Off Their 30 Plastic Children
Madeline and Malachi Dressel have set up an Instagram account to show off their collection of 30 dolls who they dress up for family portraits.
There’s nothing like a family Christmas card. This is what we sent our unsuspecting friends and family this year. Be sure to also check out our Christmas letter in our previous post! #dollstagram #playpal #creepydoll #parody #family #christmas #christmascard #photocard
They've snapped their plastic babies in every occasion from a birthday party to family days out and about.
We did another vintage recreation with the kids! This time we recreated the box graphics from a vintage pin the tail on the donkey game. Swipe to see the original packaging that was inspiration for the photograph. #recreatedphoto #vintage #party #vintagetoys #vintagegames #mcm #dollstagram #dollphoto #playpal #creepydoll #birthday #partygames #vintagegraphics
The couple, who are from South Carolina, say they started their plastic family as a "parody" after noticing how their Facebook feeds were taken up by friends' pictures of their real, not plastic, children.
Merry Christmas from the Dressel Clan! #familyphotography #vintagechristmas #playpal #familychristmasphoto #creepydoll #plasticfamily #uniquevintage
