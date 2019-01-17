Madeline and Malachi Dressel have set up an Instagram account to show off their collection of 30 dolls who they dress up for family portraits.

They've snapped their plastic babies in every occasion from a birthday party to family days out and about.

The couple, who are from South Carolina, say they started their plastic family as a "parody" after noticing how their Facebook feeds were taken up by friends' pictures of their real, not plastic, children.