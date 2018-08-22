When it comes to customer service, everyone wants different things. Some people like the hands on approach, while others like to be left to their own devices. But there are certain things that should not be done when trying to sell to customers.

We wanted to know what your biggest pet peeves were when it comes to sales. Does the overly pushy assistant wreck your head? Or maybe you can't stand it when employees barely acknowledge your existence? We couldn't help but feel your pain after these texts:

For the most part, it seems us Irish like to be left to do our own thing. So please, less of the exaggerated greetings.