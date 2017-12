DJ Earworm's United State of Pop is here and its got 2017 all wrapped up in four minutes!

With the biggest tracks of the year like Despacito from Daddy Yankee, That's What I Like by Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do, Havana by Camila Cabello, and Coldplay's Something Just Like This.

DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, and Ed Sheeran also feature.

2017 marks the 10th anniversary of DJ Earworm's mega-mixes!