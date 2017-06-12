"Music is a refuge. It took me by the hand when I was lost in the barren wilderness."

Like many of the musicians he talked about on the show on Sunday, Irish musician Damien Dempsey is an original, a man as likely to blend hip-hop with trad, and sing defiantly in his own Dublin accent, even when he knows a blander vocal might win him a larger audience.

Damien is back with the new album Soulsun, his seventh studio record, and a self-described "labour of love" for the artist. "It's all me, it's all my experience," Damien said on the show, telling of how music had been a refuge, but was also a hard way to make a living. "It's very tough," he said. "So many people I know -- great talents -- have had to stop playing music or put it on the side burner. Music is a labour of love."

Listen to the show in full below: