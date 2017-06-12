Damien Dempsey on Songs in the Key of Life
"Music is a refuge. It took me by the hand when I was lost in the barren wilderness."
Like many of the musicians he talked about on the show on Sunday, Irish musician Damien Dempsey is an original, a man as likely to blend hip-hop with trad, and sing defiantly in his own Dublin accent, even when he knows a blander vocal might win him a larger audience.
Damien is back with the new album Soulsun, his seventh studio record, and a self-described "labour of love" for the artist. "It's all me, it's all my experience," Damien said on the show, telling of how music had been a refuge, but was also a hard way to make a living. "It's very tough," he said. "So many people I know -- great talents -- have had to stop playing music or put it on the side burner. Music is a labour of love."
Listen to the show in full below:
Damien Dempsey's Playlist
1. Damian Marley 'Welcome to Jamrock'
2. Soundwave Legacy 'Stone'
3. Kate Bush 'Cloudbusting
4. Imelda May 'Kentish Town Waltz'
5. Damien Dempsey 'Sam Jenkins'
6. Lethal Dialect featuring Jess Kav 'Headstrong'
7. Ri Ra '25 o'clock in the morning'
8. Nat King Cole 'Mona Lisa'
9. John Prine 'Hello in there'
10. Archie Roach 'Weeping in the Forest (live)'